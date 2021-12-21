Death Investigation with capsized boat near Nye Beach-Lincoln County

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at approximately 9:50 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel from the United States Coast Guard, Newport Fire Department, Newport Police Department and Pacific West Ambulance responded to a report of a capsized boat near Nye Beach in Lincoln County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 22-foot C-Dory was returning to port and capsized when it was struck by a breaking wave near the north reefs.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to recover three subjects from the water. They have been identified as Milton Bridges (60), Laura Bridges (59) and Cory Thompson (55) all of Mill City, OR. All three were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. Thompson was pronounced deceased at the hospital.