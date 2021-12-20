Searching for Santa: Internet service provider ranks states’ Christmas spirit based on online activity

New Hampshire certainly has its share of Christmas card-ready vistas, but according to a new report, it also has the most Christmas spirit of any state in the Union. That is, at least, according to the Live Free or Die State’s Internet activity.

Internet provider CenturyLink scanned each state to see what we’ve been looking for online — relax, it wasn’t a “naughty or nice” ranking, they were only looking at results for X-mas related stuff, not the XXX kind.

Turns out, folks in New Hampshire had the most seasonal searches — for everything from “Christmas houses” and “Elf on the Shelf” to “wrapping paper” — as well as requests for streaming holiday music and movies.

Maine placed second, Montana chalked in at third, and Kentucky and Connecticut rounded out the top five.

At the bottom of the list in the state Christmas spirit rankings? Mississippi, New York and Washington, D.C., were the bottom three — with our nation’s capital showing up dead last for the second year in a row.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.