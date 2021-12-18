NFL reschedules 3 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks

UNDATED (AP) — Get ready for some NFL football on Tuesday and an extra game on Monday after the league altered its schedule due to the rising number of players and personnel in COVID protocols. Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game has been moved to Monday afternoon. Tuesday’s action will have Washington at Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams entertaining Seattle, two days later than originally scheduled.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday.

The games at Los Angeles and Philadelphia will be played simultaneously.

Recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking about schedule alterations.

In other NFL news:

— The Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay because of his sprained ankle. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and the team listed him as sitting out Friday as well.

— Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to be discharged from a hospital Friday after being taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night’s game against Kansas City. Parham appeared to lose consciousness after his head slammed into the ground. He was taken to the hospital for tests and stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.

— The Broncos are isolating third-string quarterback Brett Rypien (RIH’-pehn) as a precaution with the omicron virus leading to a spike in infections across the NFL. Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos decided to make Rypien their “quarantine quarterback” this week. The Broncos implemented advanced protocols several weeks before the NFL ordered all teams this week to take extra precautions with the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

— Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight game because of a neck injury. Jones hasn’t been cleared for contact since he was injured in win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28. The bigger concern for coach Joe Judge is the Giants’ COVID-19 situation, including cases for cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson, and safeties Xavier McKinney and J.R. Reed.