On November 13, Cantwell was involved in a high-speed chase after fleeing detention during a traffic stop. After one of Cantwell’s tires blew out, the deputy pulled his patrol vehicle in behind Cantwell’s vehicle along the highway. Cantwell got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the deputy, striking the driver’s side of the windshield and the hood of the deputy’s vehicle. One of the rounds barely missed striking the deputy’s left side. The deputy was able to reverse his vehicle while firing back at Cantwell, preventing the subsequent rounds from penetrating the cab of the patrol vehicle.

The grand jury simultaneously cleared the deputy of any possible wrongdoing for using his service weapon in self-defense.

Cantwell has been charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Attempt to Elude. Investigations are still ongoing regarding Cantwell and other property crimes in Wasco County. Cantwell is currently being held in custody in Skamania County, WA.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis announced that the grand jury indicted Logan Cantwell, 23, for the attempted murder of a Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy.

On November 13, Cantwell was involved in a high-speed chase after fleeing detention during a traffic stop. After one of Cantwell’s tires blew out, the deputy pulled his patrol vehicle in

behind Cantwell’s vehicle along the highway. Cantwell got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the deputy, striking the driver’s side of the windshield and the hood of the deputy’s vehicle. One of the rounds barely missed striking the deputy’s left side. The deputy was able to reverse his vehicle while firing back at Cantwell, preventing the subsequent rounds from penetrating the cab of the patrol vehicle.

The grand jury simultaneously cleared the deputy of any possible wrongdoing for using his service weapon in self-defense.

Cantwell has been charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Attempt to Elude. Investigations are still ongoing regarding Cantwell and other property crimes in Wasco County. Cantwell is currently being held in custody in Skamania County, WA.

No additional information is available for release at this time.