Senators Cantwell, Murray Announce Major Infrastructure Funding for Washington State Airports

December 16, 2021 GNCadm1n NW Representation 0

Funding comes via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Murray and Cantwell helped pass. Funding totals $71 million for infrastructure upgrades at airports across Washington state, including $45 million for Sea-Tac International Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced $71,089,273 in infrastructure funding for Washington state airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is distributed on a formula basis by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), and can be used to enhance airport safety, capacity, and security, and to address environmental concerns.

“As Washington state families are flying again in greater and greater numbers, it’s critical that our airports can keep people and goods going where they need to,” Senator Murray said. “Washington state’s airports are absolutely vital to our regional economies and this long overdue infrastructure investment will help keep passengers on planes and shipments in the skies, while also cutting harmful emissions. As Washington state continues to lead and grow as a hub for travel and commerce, I’m going to keep working to make sure our airports have the resources they need to deliver world class service for our communities.”

“Washington airports are continuing to grow, and getting much-needed infrastructure dollars to help secure future capacity is important,” said Senator Cantwell.

“We are deeply grateful to President Biden, Senators Murray and Cantwell, and the rest of the Washington Congressional delegation for their leadership in ensuring the passage of this historic legislation that will help move people and goods more efficiently and sustainably,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Fred Felleman. “For Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, this generational investment in infrastructure will support SEA’s work to reduce wait times, improve the customer experience, help meet the growth that is coming as we fully recover from the pandemic, and strive to become the greenest port in North America.”

Senators Murray and Cantwell worked to include $25 billion nationwide for airports in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies.

AIP funds can be used to improve airports’ safety, capacity, security and environmental concerns. This can include airfield improvements such as runways and taxiways, airfield lighting, and other safety improvements. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding can also be used for terminal improvements.

A full list of Washington state airports receiving relief is below.

StateLOCIDAirport NameCityFunding Total
WASEASeattle-Tacoma InternationalSeattle$45,370,622
WAGEGSpokane InternationalSpokane$6,427,744
WAPSCTri-CitiesPasco$3,341,702
WAPAESnohomish County (Paine Field)Everett$3,142,055
WABLIBellingham InternationalBellingham$2,912,192
WABFIBoeing Field/King County InternationalSeattle$1,316,359
WAPUWPullman/Moscow RegionalPullman/Moscow$1,045,754
WAYKMYakima Air Terminal/McAllister FieldYakima$1,044,999
WAEATPangborn MemorialWenatchee$1,041,901
WAALWWalla Walla RegionalWalla Walla$1,031,916
WAFHRFriday HarborFriday Harbor$1,008,804
WAORSOrcas IslandEastsound$1,005,969
WAAWOArlington MunicipalArlington$295,000
WAS50Auburn MunicipalAuburn$295,000
WAPWTBremerton NtlBremerton$295,000
WABVSSkagit RegionalBurlington/Mount Vernon$295,000
WACLSChehalis-CentraliaChehalis$295,000
WAELNBowers FieldEllensburg$295,000
WAHQMBowermanHoquiam$295,000
WAOLMOlympia RegionalOlympia$295,000
WACLMWilliam R Fairchild InternationalPort Angeles$295,000
WAPLUPierce County – Thun FieldPuyallup$295,000
WARNTRenton MunicipalRenton$295,000
WARLDRichlandRichland$295,000
WAS43Harvey FieldSnohomish$295,000
WASFFFelts FieldSpokane$295,000
WATIWTacoma NarrowsTacoma$295,000
WA74SAnacortesAnacortes$159,000
WAS97Anderson FieldBrewster$159,000
WA1W1Grove FieldCamas$159,000
WAS10Lake ChelanChelan$159,000
WA63SColville MunicipalColville$159,000
WADEWDeer ParkDeer Park$159,000
WAEPHEphrata MunicipalEphrata$159,000
WAKLSSouthwest Washington RegionalKelso$159,000
WAS31Lopez IslandLopez$159,000
WAMWHGrant County InternationalMoses Lake$159,000
WAS70Othello MunicipalOthello$159,000
WA0S9Jefferson County InternationalPort Townsend$159,000
WAS40ProsserProsser$159,000
WASHNSanderson FieldShelton$159,000
WATDOEd Carlson Memorial Field – South Lewis CountyToledo$159,000
WAVUOPearson FieldVancouver$159,000
WA2S1Vashon MunicipalVashon$159,000
WA2S8WilburWilbur$159,000
WA8S2Cashmere-DrydenCashmere$110,000
WAS94Port of Whitman Business Air CenterColfax$110,000
WA68SDavenportDavenport$110,000
WA3W7Grand Coulee DamElectric City$110,000
WAW33Friday HarborFriday Harbor$110,000
WAS23Ione MunicipalIone$110,000
WAW04Ocean Shores MunicipalOcean Shores$110,000
WA43DOdessa MunicipalOdessa$110,000
WAOMKOmakOmak$110,000
WA0S7Dorothy ScottOroville$110,000
WA55SPackwoodPackwood$110,000
WAUILQuillayuteQuillayute$110,000
WA1S5Sunnyside MunicipalSunnyside$110,000
WAS52Methow Valley StateWinthrop$110,000