Senators Cantwell, Murray Announce Major Infrastructure Funding for Washington State Airports

Funding comes via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Murray and Cantwell helped pass. Funding totals $71 million for infrastructure upgrades at airports across Washington state, including $45 million for Sea-Tac International Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced $71,089,273 in infrastructure funding for Washington state airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is distributed on a formula basis by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), and can be used to enhance airport safety, capacity, and security, and to address environmental concerns.

“As Washington state families are flying again in greater and greater numbers, it’s critical that our airports can keep people and goods going where they need to,” Senator Murray said. “Washington state’s airports are absolutely vital to our regional economies and this long overdue infrastructure investment will help keep passengers on planes and shipments in the skies, while also cutting harmful emissions. As Washington state continues to lead and grow as a hub for travel and commerce, I’m going to keep working to make sure our airports have the resources they need to deliver world class service for our communities.”

“Washington airports are continuing to grow, and getting much-needed infrastructure dollars to help secure future capacity is important,” said Senator Cantwell.

“We are deeply grateful to President Biden, Senators Murray and Cantwell, and the rest of the Washington Congressional delegation for their leadership in ensuring the passage of this historic legislation that will help move people and goods more efficiently and sustainably,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Fred Felleman. “For Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, this generational investment in infrastructure will support SEA’s work to reduce wait times, improve the customer experience, help meet the growth that is coming as we fully recover from the pandemic, and strive to become the greenest port in North America.”

Senators Murray and Cantwell worked to include $25 billion nationwide for airports in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies.

AIP funds can be used to improve airports’ safety, capacity, security and environmental concerns. This can include airfield improvements such as runways and taxiways, airfield lighting, and other safety improvements. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding can also be used for terminal improvements.

A full list of Washington state airports receiving relief is below.