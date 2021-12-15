Update: Deadline Extended, The Dalles Chamber seeks nominations for the 2022 Annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we have extended the nominations deadline! We know the deadline for nominations was short this year but supply issues pushed us to make the turnover quick. We have found a local supplier so we are able to extend the nominations deadline.

Please nominate your favorite community members by January 5th at 4:30 pm!

You can fill out the nomination form online at TheDallesChamber.com



We are looking for nominations in the following categories:



Outstanding Woman, Man, & Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person(s) of the Year, Outstanding Youth, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, First Responder of the Year.



Please get your nominations in by January 5th at 4:30 PM!

If you need more information, please reach out more details at 541-296-2231.