Ayton returns to pace Suns in 111-107 win over Blazers in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a non-COVID-19 illness, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Portland Trail Blazers 111-107 in overtime. Chris Paul, who made the jumper that forced overtime, added 24 points and 14 assists for a Phoenix team still missing leading scorer Devin Booker because of a hamstring injury. Damian Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who lost their sixth straight. The Suns went into the game with just five losses on the season, but one of them came the night before against the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix had lost two of four before facing the struggling Blazers.