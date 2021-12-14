Rams pull within game of Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NFC West is a little tighter after the second-place Rams earned a 30-23 victory at Arizona.

Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Cooper Kupp 13 times for 123 yards and a score. Kupp has had eight 100-yard receiving games this season.

Van Jefferson caught a 52-yard scoring strike early in the third quarter to put the Rams ahead to stay. Odell Beckham Jr. also had a TD catch.

Kyler Murray’s two interceptions led to Los Angeles touchdowns as the Cardinals failed to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.

The Rams are within one game of the Cardinals for the division lead.