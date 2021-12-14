JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER RETURNS OVER $2 MILLION TO SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON RESIDENTS FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced today that she has helped Southwest Washington save or return $2,375,895.05 from the federal government through casework services since January 2021.

Herrera Beutler and her office have worked on behalf of 1,238 Southwest Washington residents so far this year. The two million dollars returned to residents is made up of money they’ve earned, or benefits owed to them by the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Veteran Affairs, the Social Security Administration, and other federal agencies.

“The most important part of my job as Southwest Washington’s representative is helping folks navigate the federal bureaucracy and solving problems they’re facing with federal agencies,” Jaime said. “Just a few months ago, we passed the $1 million mark in money returned to residents – and now we’ve more than doubled that amount. I share this news to let folks know that my team and I are effective at getting results and we stand ready to work on their behalf.”

Solving problems for Southwest Washington, one case at a time:

Jaime recently assisted Shayne’s Diesel and Auto Repair – a veteran and family-owned by the Duncklee Family located in Kelso. They reached out after having trouble getting in contact with the Small Business Administration (SBA) regarding an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for their business.

After Jaime stepped in and escalated their case at the SBA, their application was approved, and the loan was issued to the Dunklee’s business. The family said the loan will be instrumental in helping pay for operating expenses and hiring an additional service writer to ease the workload on their mechanics.

Need assistance?

If any Southwest Washington resident is experiencing issues with federal agencies, they can request help on Jaime’s website at JHB.house.gov or by calling her Vancouver office at (360) 695-6292.