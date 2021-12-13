The Dalles Chamber seeks nominations for the 2022 Annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet

The Dalles Chamber is currently seeking nominations for our 2022 Annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet. Please help us by encouraging the community to submit their nominations by December 15th at 5:00 pm.

You can learn more about this annual event here

https://conta.cc/3EMH7J7.

The nomination form can be found on our website at Distinguished Citizen Awards 2021 – The Dalles Area Chamber Of Commerce (thedalleschamber.com).

If you need more information, please reach out more details at 541-296-2231.