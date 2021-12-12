Traffic Stop Turn Into Drug Bust

On December 10, 2021 Hood River Police Officer Zuercher stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations. After contacting the adult male driver, the Officer observed several signs of impairment and possible drug use. During the investigation, HRPD Officer and Sgt’s learned the two other occupants were minors. The Officer conducted a consent search of the vehicle.

During the search a large amount of money was located. Also located, over 1,700 suspected pills of fentanyl and approximately 1 ounce of suspected Heroin. During the investigation, Officers learned the driver had a valid felony warrant for Delivery/Possession of Heroin.

Photo Courtesy of Hood River Police Department

The adult driver was lodged at NORCOR for DUII/Controlled Substance, Fail to Carry and Present, Felony Warrant, False Info, PCS/DCS Heroin, PCS/DCS Oxycodone-Fentanyl. One of the Juveniles was lodged at NORCOR Juvenile Detention Center for PCS/DCS Heroin, PCS/DCS Oxycodone-Fentanyl. The other Juvenile was cited and released to a family member for MIP Marijuana. In total, the street value for these pills and heroin is estimated at approximately $37,000. Two of the suspects have extensive history involving the sale and delivery of narcotics.

HRPD wants to remind citizens of the danger of these narcotics. Fentanyl is a highly toxic drug and is roughly 100 times stronger than Morphine. In an alarming trend, prescription drugs laced with Fentanyl are being geared towards younger people.