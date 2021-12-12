Seattle sues county over trash cash from recycling centers

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle is suing the county government in a dispute over $3 million worth of trash fees that stem from the recycling system. The Seattle Times reports Seattle filed a lawsuit Thursday against King County in King County Superior Court in order to resolve a years-long dispute over who should be paid for the handling of garbage that ends up in their local recycling programs. At the heart of the issue is the fact that recycling bins collected by King County outside of Seattle’s jurisdiction are ultimately processed in facilities located inside the city.