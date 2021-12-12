Fatal Crash on Hwy 30-Columbia County

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at approximately 9:03PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle on Hwy 30 near milepost 23.

Preliminary investigation revealed bicyclist, Jeff Neel (60) of Boulder Creek, California, was crossing Highway 30 on his bike when he collided with an eastbound Honda Odyssey, operated by Katharine Settle (83) of Columbia City. Neel was not wearing reflective clothing and had no illuminated lights.

Neel suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Settle remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Highway 30 was closed for 2.5 hours following the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Scappoose Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.