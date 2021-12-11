‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days, residents of a Denver suburb worried a black cat named Panther who somehow got himself stranded atop a 36-foot utility pole. Pleading by the cat’s owners and the enticement of food didn’t coax Panther down from his perch in the city of Aurora. Animal control and a utility company said it was best to give Panther time to come down on his own. Firefighters finally dispatched a ladder truck Friday and rescued the cat. One of Panther’s owners says he was always allowed to go outside anymore but has lost that privilege.