Inquiry finds OHSU misconduct investigations are subpar

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An inquiry by former Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm has found Oregon Health & Science University lacks clear policies on handling, documenting and investigating reported misconduct. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the law firm said the school’s lack of clear policies leads to inconsistent discipline and a lack of trust among staff and students. The $6.5 million review released Thursday also says the university, one of Portland’s largest employers, has failed to create an inclusive environment where people feel welcome or safe. OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs apologized and said it has redoubled his attention and senior leadership’s attention to continue to address concerns and as quickly as possible.