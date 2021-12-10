Demaryius Thomas found dead at home

UNDATED (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday night. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos. Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, appearing in 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He announced his retirement this past June in a video posted to the Broncos’ Twitter account.

Thomas played collegiately at Georgia Tech, where he managed to shine in a run-oriented offense.