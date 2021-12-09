Instagram head faces senators amid anger over possible harms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of Instagram, appearing before a Senate panel, met with deep skepticism over new measures the platform is adopting to protect young users nd the company’s commitment to transparency. Adam Mosseri faced off with senators angry over revelations of how the photo-sharing platform can harm some young users and demanding that the company commit to making changes. Under sharp questioning by senators of both parties, Mosseri defended the company’s conduct and the efficacy of its new safety measures. He challenged the assertion that Instagram has been shown by research to be addictive for young people.