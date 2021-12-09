GOBHI gathers holiday donations to support youth and seniors in need

Oregon — A local nonprofit is gathering funds this winter to help meet the needs of people the organization serves.

Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. (GOBHI) is focusing on several key areas in its fundraising efforts this season: youth in foster care, youth being raised by relatives (kinship), and seniors in need.

Tax deductible donations will be used to address a broad range of short term needs, such as groceries, household items to support health and wellness, technology to connect isolated individuals in need of social interactions, transportation, and more.

“I’m excited about how this effort can help make a difference for people in need,” said Ari Basil Wagner, Chief Operating Officer at GOBHI. “We know that many people are looking for a good cause to support with their holiday giving. This is a great option — it helps us fill resource gaps and meets the needs of individuals and families where they are. We are very grateful at any level of support people can make through their donations.”

GOBHI, headquartered in The Dalles, is a rural/frontier behavioral health and social services network. GOBHI serves as an administrative services organization on behalf of the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization. It also provides direct services through programs statewide. GOBHI is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations to the organization are tax deductible.

Community members can donate to GOBHI’s charitable efforts by visiting the website gobhi.org. The organization can be called at 541-298-2101.

GOBHI will share updates about its fundraising efforts and community-based work on its website and social media.