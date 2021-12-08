The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition is now accepting grant applications for 2022 projects. Grants are available to individuals and organizations for projects in the arts, humanities, and heritage. Applications and guidelines can be found on the website: www.wascoculturaltrust.org. Grant applications are available for grant funding for projects occurring February 1 – December 31, 2022. Grant awards will generally range from $200 to $2000 depending on the number of grants awarded and funds available. The deadline for applications is January 1, 2022 and awards will be announced January 31.



Monies for these grants come from the Oregon Cultural Trust, a unique state entity that fosters art and culture throughout the state. Oregon Cultural Trust receives its funds from the sale of cultural trust license plates and donations. Make a donation to any cultural nonprofit in Oregon and make a matching donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust. The Oregon Cultural Trust donation is a tax credit on your Oregon state income tax, limit $500 for an individual and $1000 for a couple.

For more information contact Serena Smith at: serenasmith@embarqmail.com