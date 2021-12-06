Wyden, Merkley: Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to Receive COVID-19 Aid

Tribes to get more than $2.7 million in federal resources combined to help them deal with the pandemic

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will receive a combined more than $2.7 million in resources from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This public health crisis has landed hard on tribes in Oregon and nationwide putting in long hours to provide quality community care in the face of this devastating pandemic,” Wyden said. “I’m proud to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan and gratified that essential resources from this lifeline legislation are heading to these two tribes. I’ll keep battling for tribes throughout Oregon to receive similar health care resources that help them survive this public health crisis and be well-positioned to keep their members healthy.”

“Oregon’s recovery from this public health crisis requires full access to resources and equipment for every community, including our Native and tribal reservations,” said Merkley. “This American Rescue Plan funding will allow the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to build the medical infrastructure necessary to support their communities during COVID-19 or any medical emergency, and I will continue fighting to ensure all communities are fully equipped to navigate and pull through this crisis.”

The Indian Community Development Block Grant funds from the ARPA legislation – which Wyden and Merkley both supported – will be distributed as follows to help the recipients with the COVID-19 pandemic:

· $1.725 million to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to build a health facility and buy an ambulance and related equipment

· $988,031 to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to buy and ambulance and related equipment

“The Umatilla Tribal Fire Department has been in need of new rapid response vehicles and equipment for some time and so this award will help us to greatly improve the emergency services that our Fire Department provides to the Umatilla Indian Reservation community,” said Tribal Chair Kat Brigham. “We thank Senators Wyden and Merkley for their work to help secure this funding for the Tribe.

