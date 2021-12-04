Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial

DENVER (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial for now. A judge on Friday ordered 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution. He’s accused of opening fire at a busy King Soopers supermarket in the college town of Boulder in March. Authorities say he killed a police officer, shoppers and several store employees. Three evaluations have found him incompetent _ unable to understand proceedings and assist in his defense.