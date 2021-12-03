Cantwell Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Abortion Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Supreme Court began oral arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which directly challenges decades of abortion precedent established by Roe v. Wade. In response, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement:

“The majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade, and in the State of Washington the right to choose was voted on by the people in 1991.

“The right to essential reproductive health care like abortion cannot depend on the state you happen to be in. The right to privacy is guaranteed by the Constitution. The Supreme Court must do its job, adhere to precedent, and protect our constitutional rights. And the Senate must do its job, which is to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to defend patients’ access to essential reproductive health care, no matter where they live.”

Senator Cantwell is a cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act that was introduced in June.

The text of the Senate bill is available here.