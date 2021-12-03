Deceased Woman In The Mount Hood National Forest

Hood River County, Ore. – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in regards to a deceased woman located in the Mount Hood National Forest within Hood River County.

Christyne Meier, thirty-four years of age, of Vancouver, Washington, died in the Mount Hood National Forest on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. Investigators with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from anyone who knew Meier or who had contact with her prior to November 28th, 2021. Those with information are encouraged to call the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-387-7077.

Further information will be released as the investigation allows.