Naked woman crashes car

Car accidents aren’t necessarily a strange occurrence, but finding the driver naked might be.

Authorities are currently investigating a crash in Spring Valley, California involving a luxury SUV, a naked driver, and a toddler.

According to ABC 10 News, officers at the scene of the incident on Monday said workers at a nearby convenience store saw a blue Maserati SUV crash into a pole and fence of a used car lot.

The investigation is still underway and there is currently no reasoning for why the woman was driving around in the nude, say officials, though they suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a part.

Fortunately, the woman and toddler were not seriously injured.