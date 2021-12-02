Morrow County Sheriff’s Office locates missing Pilot Rock man

On December 2, at 8:45am Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Pilot Rock Police Department, for assistance in locating and doing a welfare check on 28-year-old male, Charles Ervin Fowler, III. His phone location was showing he was in the Irrigon area.

We had several deputies nearby and they began searching the area. His vehicle was observed speeding Southbound on Paterson Ferry Road near Highway 730, going 67mph in a 55mph zone. A deputy conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle on Paterson Ferry Road at 9:07am. Three deputies were on scene and before approaching the vehicle, deputies heard a gunshot from inside the vehicle. The single occupant of the vehicle had shot himself. Irrigon Ambulance responded and confirmed the male driver had passed away. Next-of-kin was notified by Pilot Rock Police Department.