Portland, Oregon, sees surge in traffic fatalities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 2021 has seen the most fatal crashes in Portland, Oregon, in more than 30 years – something police say is due in part to part to low law enforcement staffing. The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday there have been 62 fatal crashes on Portland roadways and 26 pedestrian fatalities to date. KOIN reports this is the highest number of roadway crashes since 1990 which had 63 deaths. Sg.t Ty Engstrom with PPB’s Traffic Division said the surge in fatalities is tied to the “low numbers of police officers patrolling our streets.” Authorities say there are fewer motor officers and car officers for traffic enforcement than in previous years.