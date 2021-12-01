Longtime Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio won’t seek reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rep. Peter DeFazio, the longest serving U.S. House member in Oregon’s history, is retiring. The 74-year-old Democrat is the powerful chairman of the House Transportation Committee and announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election next year. DeFazio represents Oregon’s 4th District. It covers the southwestern portion of the state, including coastal communities and the liberal university towns of Eugene and Corvallis. The district is seen as a safe seat for the Democrats. DeFazio announced his decision on Wednesday. He was first elected in 1986. The last time a Republican was elected to the seat was 1972.