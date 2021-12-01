Fatal Crash on Hwy 197-Wasco County

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at approximately 8:24 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 197 near milepost 11.

Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Acura TL, operated by Garet Nunnery (25) of Madras, drifted onto the southbound shoulder and rolled multiple times.

Nunnery sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Hwy 197 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.

OSP was assisted by Wasco County Sheriff’s office, Dufur Fire and Rescue and ODOT.