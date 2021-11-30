Washington state sees more flooding, next storm approaches

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn’t appear to be as severe as when extreme weather hit the region earlier in the month. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington had been asked to evacuate voluntarily Saturday night. Both towns near the Canadian border saw severe flooding from a previous atmospheric river-fueled storm that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County. In Sumas, officials used the flood siren around 9 a.m. Monday as water bypassed the Cherry street bridge and spread through town. Officials said later Monday that water levels were starting to drop. Another rain storm was expected Tuesday.