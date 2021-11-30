Senator Murray Statement on Final Phase of Repairs for West Seattle Bridge

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and local officials announcing the beginning of the final phase of West Seattle Bridge repairs with the help of federal funding from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program and other federal programs that Senator Murray helped secure. 70% of the work to repair the West Seattle Bridge came from federal funding, totaling approximately $37.7 million in federal dollars.

“This is great news for Seattle and shows federal dollars at work, supporting our communities in ways that matter. I worked very closely with the city of Seattle to make sure we got as much federal support to get this done as possible. Bottom line: we can keep goods and commuters going where they need to go—this is a huge relief for anyone who has been dealing with the fallout of the West Seattle Bridge’s closure. I’ll keep working in the other Washington to keep Seattle moving forward.”