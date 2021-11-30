House Republican ORCA Plan proposes significant investments in outdoor recreation, climate adaptation, eliminating annual Discover Pass fees

Governor Jay Inslee’s cap-and-trade legislation that passed earlier this year is expected to generate more than four-billion dollars over 10 years from entities that emit carbon. This week, House Republican lawmakers in Olympia unveiled a comprehensive plan to invest that money in outdoor recreation and climate adaptation.

It’s called the ORCA Plan – ORCA for Outdoor Recreation and Climate Adaptation. The House Republican plan would use Climate Commitment Act revenue to eliminate the 30-dollar annual Discover Pass, reduce state park fees, pay for needed parks maintenance and upgrades, build new parks, and expand trails and other outdoor recreational opportunities.

Representative Mary Dye is the ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee:

“The Republican plan supports outdoor recreation, and it supports policies that will allow the people in Washington state to adapt their environment around them to the climate impacts that we will experience.”

Dye says climate adaptation investments would also be directed at addressing serious issues with forest health, drought resiliency, flood mitigation and Puget Sound restoration for a healthier environment.

Dye plans to introduce the ORCA Plan through legislation before the Legislature convenes January 10th.