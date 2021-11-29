Leftist claims victory in Honduran vote, setting up showdown

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro has claimed victory in Honduras’ presidential election, setting up a showdown with the National Party which says its candidate has won a vote that could end the conservative party’s 12 years in power. “We win! We win!” Honduras’ former first lady who is making her third presidential run told cheering Liberty and Re-foundation party supporters late Sunday. ”Today the people have made justice. We have reversed authoritarianism.” But Honduras’ long-ruling National Party announced on its Twitter account that its candidate, Nasry Asfura, had won. Preliminary official results showed Castro with 53% support and Asfura at 34%, with just 16% of voting stations counted.