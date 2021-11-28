Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary vote boosts president’s clout

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation and voters have backed parties supporting the country’s new president. President Sadyr Zhaparov, who was elected in January following protests that ousted his predecessor, had expected that Sunday’s ballot would further cement his grip on power. With over 90% of precincts counted, three blocs all supporting Zhaparov emerged as the top vote-getters. Some opposition parties quickly challenged the results, accusing authorities of vote-rigging. Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million that borders China, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances. It hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support.