Stocks end the week lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower Friday. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February, and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months. The Dow closed with a loss of 905 points. Travel and energy stocks were among the biggest losers. For the week, the S&P was down 2.2%, the Dow off 2%, the Nasdaq lost 3.5% and the Russell 2000 gave up 4.2%. Fear is blamed for the downturn as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. The price of oil fell 13% and bond yields fell sharply.