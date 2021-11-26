Pistol Annies craft holiday album for the not-so-sentimental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Miranda Lambert isn’t much of a Christmas caroler, but the only thing that gets her in the spirit was singing with her friends in the Pistol Annies. Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley have crafted “Hell of a Holiday,” an album for holiday survivors, the folks like Lambert that are more sarcastic than sentimental. The trio of singers bring humor and harmony as they celebrate the season with their hillbilly relatives and sing Jesus a “Happy Birthday” song. The album includes 10 original songs, along with classics like “Auld Lang Syne.” Lambert says she hopes the music will live on every year during the holidays.