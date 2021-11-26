No. 11 Oregon hopes to rebound against rival Oregon State

Eleventh-ranked Oregon can still play for another Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl berth. But the Ducks have to get through Oregon State first. Oregon is coming off a 38-7 loss last Saturday at Utah, which dropped the Ducks from No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 11 — meaning they won’t be playing for a national title. But Oregon can still earn a spot in the conference title game when it wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against the rival Beavers, who also have Pac-12 title hopes alive.