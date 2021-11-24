If you’re headed out to go shopping this Thanksgiving weekend, you’re going to have company. According to a survey of 7,837 American consumers that was conducted by the National Retail Council (NRF), nearly two million more people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through so-called Cyber Monday as compared to last year.

NRF data also reveals that consumers are shopping earlier than ever — a likely result of shipping problems that have left some stores without wanted items.

“Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “NRF is encouraging consumers to shop safe and shop early, but retailers are confident they have enough inventory on hand to meet holiday demand.”

According to the survey, 46% of us started shopping earlier this year than we typically do, with 28% or those being go-getters who expected their holiday shopping to be finished by early November.

Clothing topped the list of what people plan to buy, with 53% saying that’s what they had their eyes on, followed by gift cards (46%), toys (39%), and books/music/video games (35%).

The average person in the poll was expecting to shell out $997.73 this year for holiday gifts, the NRF says.

Shopping this Thanksgiving weekend? You’re in good company

