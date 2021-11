It seems someone in Montrose County, Colorado misplaced an emu, and the local sheriff’s office would like to find him/her.

“Emu at-large: The MCSO has received reports of an emu running at large in the 67000 block of Landfill Road,” the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday morning.

Emu, which are native to Australia, are the second largest bird in the world, after the ostrich. They can grow over six feet tall and can run at speeds up to 31 miles per hour.