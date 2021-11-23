Holiday reminder from The Dalles Police

The holidays are upon us which unfortunately means car prowls are ramping up. Please remember to take your valuables inside and do not have them in plain sight in your vehicles. Officers are spending as much time as possible in the neighborhoods trying to catch these people but we can always use the help of the public. If you see someone suspicious at night, please give us a call. If you need a gift idea, we encourage you to purchase cameras for your house. Even a less expensive one you can plug in inside and place on your window seal. For instance, Wyze makes a $36 camera that has a night mode. It is not a fix all but may help us catch some of these people.