Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case & NFL News

UNDATED (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.

The judge told Ruggs and his lawyers on Monday that she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” after a hearing about a delay in Ruggs providing a remote breath-alcohol test with a hand-held device Nov. 13. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time if he’s convicted. The Raiders released Ruggs just hours after the crash.

In other NFL news:

—Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday following a positive test. He is the fifth Chargers defensive player over the past two weeks that has either tested positive or had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact. Joseph missed Sunday’s 41-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a shoulder injury and will be out for this week’s game at Denver because he is unvaccinated.

—Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has gotten a jump-start on 2022 by signing two of his veteran wide receivers to contract extensions. Paton signed Tim Patrick to a three-year deal worth $10 million a season and on Monday he signed Courtland Sutton to a four-year deal worth about $15 million a season. That means the Broncos’ top four receivers are under contract through 2023.