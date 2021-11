PORTLAND, Ore., November 22, 2021 – The Sherman County USDA Service Center is temporarily closed. Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) staff are working and able to support customers for virtual or scheduled in-person visits. We appreciate your patience during this time.

To connect with NRCS staff, call 541-298-8559, ext. 3.

To connect with FSA staff, call 541-565-3551, ext. 2.

Questions? Email ORInfo@usda.gov.