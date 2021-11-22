Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve as the Chiefs beat the Cowboys 19-9. Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but he was bailed out by a defense that played its best game of the year. Charvarius Ward picked off Dak Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half, and Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble. The result was the Chiefs’ fourth straight win and a 4-0 mark against the NFC East this season.