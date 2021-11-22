Blackout Wednesday is fast approaching

The night of Wednesday, November 24 is known as Thanksgiving Eve, but it’s also known by some as Blackout Wednesday, or Drinksgiving.

With millions of college- and drinking-aged students tipping the elbow at their hometown locals, and because most people have off on Thanksgiving Day, the night before Turkey Day is a major party night.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period between 2013 and 2017, making it one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roads.

On Blackout Wednesday, 45% of drunk driving fatalities were between 21 and 34 years of age, according to NHTSA.

To that end, in some states, Uber and Lyft are offering to be your free designated drivers for the evening — check your local providers.

Anheuser-Busch is getting in the act, too, with a partnership between Budweiser and Uber called Zero Hour. On November 24th, Budweiser is giving consumers the option to try a complimentary, non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero from 12-1 a.m. local time at participating bars across the U.S., or by ordering a free one online.

Furthermore, by signing a pledge to drink responsibly on Thanksgiving Eve via Budweiser’s social media, bar goers in in 30 cities across the U.S. can enjoy $25 off their ride home with Uber from the bar on Thanksgiving Eve. Here are the participating cities:

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Phoenix, AZ

St. Louis, MO

Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

New York, NY

Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

Philadelphia, PA

Washington DC

Seattle/Tacoma, WA

Detroit, MI

Indianapolis, IN

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Tampa/St Petersburg, FL

Cleveland, OH

Kansas City, MO

Richmond, VA

Flint, MI

Salt Lake City, UT

Charlotte, NC

Greensboro, NC

Raleigh/Durham, NC

Greensville, SC

Orlando, FL

Nashville, TN

Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita, KS

Las Vegas, NV