No. 24 Utah routs No. 4 Oregon, ending Ducks’ CFP hopes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Britain Covey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Utah 14 points in 27 seconds and a 28-0 lead, and the No. 24 Utes ended No. 4 Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory Saturday night. Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (8-3, 7-1 Pac-12) wrap up a share of the Pac-12 South title and a spot in the conference championship game. Cameron Rising threw for 178 yards. His top target, Brant Kuithe, piled up 118 yards on five catches. Covey had 191 all-purpose yards. Anthony Brown threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for Oregon (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 3 CFP).

Baylor, Oregon State beat Arizona State 24-10

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac-12 North Division title following a 24-10 victory over Arizona State. Jack Colletto ignited a stagnant Oregon State offense by running 47 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 from the Wildcat formation, giving the Beavers a 24-10 lead with 11:24 remaining. It was the eighth rushing touchdown of the season for Colletto, a former quarterback converted to linebacker in 2019. B.J. Baylor led Oregon State’s offense with 150 yards rushing.

Lamb, defense shine as Colorado holds off Washington 20-17

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jack Lamb returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown, one of four turnovers created by Colorado, and the defense sealed the game with a fourth-down stop as the Buffaloes held on for a 20-17 win over Washington. The Buffaloes relied on their bend-don’t-break defense with the offense struggling most of the afternoon. The Buffaloes intercepted two passes by Dylan Morris and forced two fumbles. Linebacker Carson Wells wrapped it up when he hurried a Morris on fourth down. It gave the Buffs the ball back on downs to run out the clock. The Huskies are assured of their first losing season since 2009.