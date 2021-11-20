Talking turkey: USDA says Thanksgiving will cost more this season

Thanksgiving is going to cost 5% more this season, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA sent out a press release with half a dozen items highlighted, including climbing prices for holiday staples from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Based on AMS (Agricultural Marketing Service) Market News Retail Reports, the USDA has listed prices for familiar feast items, which represents 5% higher prices than last year, thanks to the supply chain crisis and labor shortages in the agricultural and transportation industries.

Frozen Turkey Hen (12 lbs.) — $0.88 cents per pound

Sweet Potatoes — $0.83 cents per pound

Russet Potatoes — $0.90 cents per pound

Cranberries — $2.22 per 12 oz. bag

Green beans — $1.64 per pound

Milk (1 gallon) — $3.75 per gallon

“We know that even small price increases can make a difference for family budgets, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate that,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The good news is that the top turkey producers in the country are confident that everyone who wants a bird for their Thanksgiving dinner will be able to get one, and a large one will only cost $1 dollar more than last year.”

Whether your local grocery store follows Vilsack’s rosy statement, is, of course, another matter: Shoppers are already bracing for what’s being called the “most expensive Thanksgiving in history.”