Survey says three in five Americans are banning unvaccinated family members from holiday gatherings this year

The CDC acknowledges that vaccinated people can still catch and transmit COVID-19, but a new survey shows that fact isn’t sinking in for a lot of people.

In fact, three in five vaccinated Americans are saying family members who don’t get the jab are banned for the holidays.

The non-scientific poll of 2,000 Americans also revealed that 72% of those polled don’t think they can ever convince those family members to get the jab. For the record, 14% of those polled say they aren’t getting the vaccine, despite government and workplace mandates and other restrictions on their lives.

Twenty-two percent of unvaccinated people say they’ve been excluded from all family gatherings, including the upcoming holiday season.

Of the 65% of respondents who’d had their shots, 60% cut off communications with family members who won’t get the vaccine. Sixty-three percent say they’re not comfortable inviting unvaccinated relatives to their parties.

Thirty-eight percent of unvaccinated people, however, said they remain in contact with their vaccinated family members, and 58% of those say they’re welcome to hang for the holidays, vaccinated or not.

When it comes to the government mandates, 43% say they’re worried not being vaccinated will get them fired, while others fear coercion through higher health insurance.

More than half of those polled, 53%, say the politicization of the vaccine has “completely” divided their families, despite 79% of respondents who say politics shouldn’t enter into science or medicine.

Oh, and not surprisingly, 56% of those polled say they expect vaccine-related arguments around the holiday table — if they get the invite.