DoorDash driver drops off an order, then drops a load

A DoorDash driver in Southern California was seen on surveillance video using a customer’s apartment building lobby as a toilet after dropping off an order, according to KTTV.

The building’s manager investigating the resident’s complaint of feces all over the lobby, was shocked to check the surveillance video and see the delivery driver using a trash can in her building’s lobby to take a dump.

“What I saw… I could not unsee. I was flabbergasted at what I saw,” Lisa Stanley, the DoorDash customer tells the outlet. “She let it go. You know what they say, ‘when you gotta go, you gotta go,’ and boy did she ever.”

“You’re four steps away from outside where there’s a bush or your car, or I don’t know, but not in the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building!”

A DoorDash official noted that the driver associated with her delivery “is no longer able to deliver with DoorDash.”

The company refunded her order and added an additional $20 credit to her account, as well as refunding the Dasher’s tip.