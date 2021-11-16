Reds India wins NL Rookie of the Year, Rays Ar

UNDATED (AP) —Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays has won AL Rookie of the Year honors, following up his 2020 postseason heroics with a stellar 2021 season.

The 26-year-old Arozarena finished with a 274 average, 32 doubles and 20 homers. Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds won NL Rookie of the Year honors, eight months after winning the team’s second base job and never letting it go during an impressive first season. He finished with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract. The agreement is subject to a successful physical. Rodríguez was 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year. The 28-year-old Rodríguez was 1-1 in three postseason starts.

—The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He hit .385 in Boston’s 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

—The New York Yankees have hired Luis Rojas as their third base coach, a month after he was let go as manager of the New York Mets. Rojas managed the Mets for the past two seasons. The team declined its 2022 option for him on Oct. 4, a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85. Rojas will take the spot of Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since the 2018 season.

— The Chicago Cubs have hired former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach. The 35-year-old Moskos will assist pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the staff of manager David Ross. He spent the past two seasons coaching in the New York Yankees’ farm system.

—The Seattle Mariners have filled out their coaching staff for the 2022 season, adding minor-league director Andy McKay and Triple-A manager Kristopher Negron to the major league staff. McKay was added to the Mariners staff as a major league coach and senior director of baseball development. Negron will be the Mariners first base coach.