PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 29 points and Damian Lillard added 24 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Blazers, who were playing the second of a back-to-back, improved to 6-1 at home. OG Anunoby had 27 points for the Raptors, who have lost five of six. Pascal Siakam added 20.