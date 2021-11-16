49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year.

The Niners had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams. San Francisco has won five straight against Los Angeles, including its last home win last October. The Rams have lost two straight.

In other NFL news:

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, where he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Teams are not required to release information whether players are vaccinated. If Fitzpatrick is, he would be required to be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, the playmaking defensive back could be sidelined for at least 10 days. Roethlisberger sat out Sunday’s 16-16 tie with winless Detroit and his return for next week’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain.

—Banged-up Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday’s blowout loss at New England, his latest injury. Mayfield has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks and had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

—Browns cornerback Troy Hill has been released from a Boston-area hospital after being treated for a neck sprain suffered in Sunday’s 45-7 loss to the Patriots. A team spokesman says Hill is traveling back to Cleveland following the scary moment in the closing minutes of the blowout loss. Hill was immobilized, strapped to a backboard and carried off the field before being taken to a

— Any Green Bay Packers fans wanting to invest a personal stake in their favorite team has a chance to do so this week. The NFL’s only community-owned team is opening the sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday morning. The price per share is $300. Potential investors should keep in mind that owning stock in the Packers doesn’t constitute an investment. The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.